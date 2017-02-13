Police want to interview passenger in SUV before deadly officer shooting

Jocques Clemmons, 31, was shot by a Metro police officer on Friday near the Cayce Homes. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police say another person was in the SUV with Jocques Clemmons before he was shot and killed by a Metro police officer on Friday.

After further review of surveillance video of the incident, police say the passenger was in the front seat of Clemmons’ SUV as he pulled into a parking lot at the James Cayce housing development on Friday afternoon.

Police said the passenger left the vehicle and walked away while Officer Joshua Lippert chased Clemmons.

Detectives are working to identify the passenger so they can be interviewed as a witness.

U.S. Attorney David Rivera has also informed Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson that the FBI will monitor the Metro police investigation of the deadly shooting and will review it upon completion.

“I welcome the FBI’s involvement, which I see as good for this community and our police department,” Anderson said in a release. “I pledge to all of Nashville that a full, complete and accountable investigation is in progress.”

Police say Clemmons refused to put down a loaded gun following a traffic stop and confrontation with Officer Lippert. He was shot by the officer and died during surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Lippert is on administrative assignment during the investigation.

Mayor Megan Barry issued the following statement regarding the investigation:

We have said all along that there will be a full and thorough investigation of the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Jocques Clemmons. I believe, as does the MNPD, in having an open and transparent process so that the public has access to the facts in this situation as quickly as possible. I support the decision of US Attorney David Rivera to ask the FBI to monitor this investigation so that there will be an independent third-party review and assessment of the investigation at its conclusion.

Newly released surveillance video shows the passenger leaving the scene:

