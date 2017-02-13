Apartment tenants say broken elevators causing problems

Several people were unable to get to their homes after elevators broke down at a Nashville senior apartment building on Sunday.

The Radnor Towers apartment building is currently undergoing renovations.

On Monday, Channel 4 caught up with some neighbors who were stuck and still found themselves waiting on the one elevator that is working.

Terrie Singer has lived at the Radnor Towers for eight years. She said last Wednesday, she received a flyer explaining the elevators would be shut down.

On Sunday, neither elevator worked for more than six hours.

“It was broke down until 5 o’clock last night,” Singer said. “I had to go up the stairs to get home from church. I hadn't eat, I hadn't had my medicine."

Other residents had similar stories.

The building is owned by Knoxville-based LHP, LLC. The management said they are moving residents while renovations take place. Management is paying for hotel stay, storage to keep furniture, and paying to board resident’s pets.

Residents on the 12th floor were being moved on Monday, while several waited on the one working elevator.

“I have ruptured discs in my back, so I had to go up five flights of stairs to my apartment," Singer said.

Residents are being moved to the WoodSpring Suites extended stay hotel. Individual apartment renovations are expected to take at least three to four weeks.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.