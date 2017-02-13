Man wanted for shooting at Gallatin apartment

Police in Gallatin are searching for a man with several active warrants, including attempted homicide.

On Monday, police said Harold Powell walked into an apartment and shot someone three times before leaving the area.

Powell is wanted for attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on Powell’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 615-452-1313.

