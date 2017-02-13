Delta to offer 2 daily nonstop flights from Nashville to Raleigh

Delta will begin offering two daily nonstop flights from Nashville to Raleigh, N.C., starting on June 12.

The flights will leave Nashville at 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

Flights will leave Raleigh at 7 a.m. and 7:20 p.m. daily.

“This twice daily service is great news for Nashville, especially for our business community heading to the Triangle area on day trips, as it provides more options in both directions. We appreciate Delta Air Lines’ continued confidence in our airport and our community," said Rob Wigington, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, in a news release.

Tickets for these flights are already on sale.

