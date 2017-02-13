Nashville man convicted for rape, sexual assault of 2 girls - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville man convicted for rape, sexual assault of 2 girls

Rodney D. Robinson (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Rodney D. Robinson (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
A Nashville man was found guilty by a jury on Thursday for raping and sexually abusing two young girls.

According to police, the victims lived with 48-year-old Rodney Robinson and his wife for eight years.

Assistant District Attorney Megan King said the abuse continued until the children were removed from the home when they were 14 years old.

King said Robinson whipped one of the girls with a belt. The girl's friend noticed the marks and told a teacher at school, which is when the girl went for an examination at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Robinson was convicted of five counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of rape of a child, one county of attempted rape of a child, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and two counts of rape.

He is facing a minimum of 25 years in prison and will not be eligible for probation.

Robinson's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 29.

His wife is being charged separately. She is set to undergo a status hearing on March 29.

