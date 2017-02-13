Ex-Division III player facing murder charge gets trial date

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A former Division III football player charged with first-degree murder is scheduled to go on trial in August.

An Aug. 1 trial date was set Monday for former Maryville (Tennessee) College wide receiver William Riley Gaul in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Emma Walker of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Knox County sheriff's officials said Walker was found dead inside her house Nov. 21. Officials said evidence indicated Gaul fired shots into Walker's bedroom from outside the house while she slept.

Gaul was dismissed from Maryville's team after his November arrest.

Gaul was indicted last month on counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and felony murder. He was released on bond, which was set at $1 million.

