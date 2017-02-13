Ex-Division III player facing murder charge gets trial date

School is almost out and it appears a lesson may have been learned after a Channel 4 I-Team investigation.More >>
The Hermitage hosted former First Lady Laura Bush on Wednesday.More >>
A new report from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville says sexual misconduct reports at the school rose by more than two-thirds last year, from 38 complaints in 2015 to 64 in 2016.More >>
Police are looking for the man who allegedly drove over a Clarksville police officer with his car on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Maury County Fire Department is on the scene of a deadly rollover crash involving a dump truck and an ATV.More >>
The child somehow got a hold of the handgun, and it went off, grazing the child in the face, according to the toddler's father.More >>
A 15-year-old student was arrested Wednesday after allegedly bringing a loaded pistol to Hunters Lane High School.More >>
Police in Murfreesboro are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex Tuesday night.More >>
A north Nashville church believes civilized dialogue could be the right step to solving race-related issues.More >>
