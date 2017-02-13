THP major, wife arrested after disturbance with neighbors in Grundy County

A major with the Tennessee Highway Patrol was arrested overnight after allegedly fighting with police.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call on State Route 108 in Altamont around midnight Monday.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Maj. Stacy Williams was involved in a disturbance with his neighbors. It's not clear exactly what led up to the incident.

Deputies reportedly had to use tasers to take Williams into custody.

The 47-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, public intoxication, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.

Williams' wife, Tammy, was also arrested. She is charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Both the husband and wife have been released on bond. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 9.

Williams became a state trooper in 1994. He was named a major in the THP Special Investigations Bureau in 2014.

THP said Williams has been placed on discretionary leave with pay while the case is being investigated.

"It is the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s policy to warn, suspend, demote or dismiss any employee whenever just or legal cause exists. Employees shall not commit any act that would reflect discredit upon themselves or the department while on or off duty," said the THP in a news release.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.