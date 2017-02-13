Joey + Rory win Grammy for best gospel roots album

NBC released a nearly six-minute trailer for its upcoming "Will & Grace" reunion series.More >>
Country legend Loretta Lynn is starting rehabilitation after suffering a stroke more than a week ago.More >>
Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV's "Deadwood," and in the movies "Tombstone," "Sin City" and "The Avengers," has died.More >>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is not opposed to running for the nation's highest office, he said Wednesday.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn is recovering after suffering a stroke last week.More >>
The Batman building may be the most visible icon in the Nashville skyline, but the Ryman has been the heart and soul of the city since 1885.More >>
Christopher Boykin, best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” dion Tuesday of a heart attack, according to sources at People Magazine. Boykin starred in “Rob & Big” with Rob Dyrdek, former professional skateboarder turned MTV star.More >>
Country duo Dan + Shay made a couple's special day even more memorable when they surprised the bride and groom.More >>
Country star Jason Aldean and his wife are expecting a baby very soon. The singer recently shared a photo of the couple announcing their new bundle of joy.More >>
