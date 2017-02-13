Flu, strep throat, norovirus causing TN schools to close

Some residents in an elite Nashville neighborhood are fed up with the traffic and say new construction and growth will make it worse.More >>
A fatal crash has been reported near Nolensville Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard in south Nashville.More >>
For years, people from all over one Middle Tennessee city have been treated to the same friendly, familiar face. Her smile hasn't faded even in the face of a major obstacle.More >>
The case against the man accused of murdering a west Nashville gas station clerk is heading to a grand jury.More >>
Tad Cummins is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.More >>
The town of Smyrna announced a permanent honor for fallen Blue Angels pilot Capt. Jeff Kuss on Thursday.More >>
Cadaver dogs have been the focus of testimony in the ongoing murder trial of Caleb Cannon.More >>
Springfield police are looking for information on a car burglary from the YMCA parking lot.
A 19-year-old man was killed when he crashed the ATV he was driving into a dump truck on Blue Springs Road in Maury County.More >>
Authorities have recovered the body of a teenager who drowned in a Tennessee lake the same day community members gathered to remember three fellow high schoolers who died earlier in the year.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >>
Ten years ago, some didn't know the chances for a street paper with submissions by the homeless community. One man gave it his confidence and proudly wore a tag reading "#1". Now, a community is saying goodbye.More >>
The school bus driver involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 65 last year has been indicted.More >>
French fashion label Chanel has been accused of appropriating Indigenous Australian culture by selling a $1,325 boomerang.More >>
Tad Cummins is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.More >>
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >>
One of Nashville’s most exclusive neighborhoods is seeing rapid growth, and with that comes lots of traffic.More >>
Several adults at a high school graduation ceremony in Memphis got into a fist fight over a saved seat, and stole the spotlight away from students Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities have recovered the body of a teenager who drowned in a Tennessee lake the same day community members gathered to remember three fellow high schoolers who died earlier in the year.More >>
