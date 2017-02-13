Flu, strep throat, norovirus causing TN schools to close

Contagious illnesses are continuing to spread across the Midstate, prompting many districts to cancel classes for multiple days.

Wilson County Schools are going to be closed for the rest of the week.

In a release, school officials said 138 teachers across the district called in sick on Monday, leaving 26 classrooms without a teacher.

Schools Director Dr. Donna Wright said in a release the only solution was to cancel school until the illnesses have run their course.

"Obviously, we don't close for almost an entire week unless the situation is very serious," Wright said. "The last thing we want is for this to spread to even more students and staff. Hopefully these four days off, plus the week and the holiday on Monday will give everyone time to recuperate and come back well."

Humphreys County Schools will also be closed through Thursday. Students are not scheduled to be in school Friday because of an in-service day. The district has not decided whether teachers will have to report on Friday.

Smith County Schools will be closed through Friday. Students were already scheduled to be off next Monday for Presidents' Day, so classes will resume next Tuesday.

Pickett County Schools will be closed from Wednesday through Friday.

Along with the flu, some districts have seen what could be the norovirus spreading.

The changing temperatures may also contribute to the trend, according to doctors.

"It's possible with some of the other illnesses we're seeing," said Dr. Heather Michalak, a pediatrician with Columbia Pediatrics of Spring Hill. "We're seeing a lot of croup also, which is a barky cough that you see. That's caused by a lot of viruses that like the changes in temperature."

Officials with Metro Nashville Public Health said they have not seen any unusual increases in illnesses or absences. There is no set number on how many students or teachers would have to call in sick before Metro Nashville Public Schools would close. The last time schools in Nashville closed due to illness was back in 1991 when classes were canceled for four days in November that year.

Officials in Williamson and Robertson counties told Channel 4 that a 10 to 15 percent absence rate would prompt them to shut down schools.

Below is the full list of school closures:

Wilson County: Closed through Friday

Humphreys County: Closed through Thursday (Teachers have in-service day on Friday)

Smith County: Closed through Friday

Pickett County: Closed through Friday

Jackson County Schools: Closed through Friday

DeKalb County: Closed through Friday

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.