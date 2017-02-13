Family, NAACP call for independent investigation of deadly police shooting

A grassroots organization aimed at improving opportunities for children has released a report focused on racial profiling in Nashville.

A grassroots organization aimed at improving opportunities for children has released a report focused on racial profiling in Nashville.

Gideon's Army announced the results of the report to the media on Tuesday. (WSMV)

Gideon's Army announced the results of the report to the media on Tuesday. (WSMV)

Jocques Clemmons, 31, was shot by a Metro police officer on Friday near the Cayce Homes. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The Nashville NAACP is demanding answers from the Metro Nashville Police Department following Friday's deadly police shooting.

They argue that the police department unfairly targets black people and called Friday's deadly shooting "questionable circumstances."

Monday afternoon, the FBI was asked to monitor the investigation into the shooting death of Jocques Clemmons.

Police claim Clemmons refused to put down a loaded gun during a confrontation with Officer Josh Lippert.

Clemmons allegedly blew through a stop sign outside a Cayce Homes building and then ran from police.

"It's difficult to say to our officers, 'Don't stop someone, don't make a traffic stop for people who violate the law including running stop signs,'" said Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson.

Clemmons' family and the local NAACP are demanding a thorough and transparent investigation from a citizen review board. They are also asking that all police officers get body cameras that will remain on at all times.

The group also wants more police training, specifically for these types of situations.

His family questions why police had to use deadly force instead of tasering Clemmons. They say if he were a white man, he may still be here today.

"I do know that sometimes young white men and women get breaks that a young black man would never see," said his cousin, Joy Kimbrough. "As to what would have happened in this situation, I don't really know because a white man wasn't stopped at Cayce Homes."

Clemmons' family questions whether he even had a gun. Police posted a picture of the gun they say Clemmons was holding on Twitter.

Clemmons has a criminal record. He was convicted on a felony drug charge in 2014. As a felon, he could not legally own a gun.

The NAACP's criticism comes just a month after the organization Gideon's Army called the police department biased, saying black people are pulled over more often than white people. Click here to read the full report from Gideon's Army.

"That leads to this fear and I think that led directly to what happened to Jocques Clemmons," said Joanie Evans with Gideon's Army.

"What's the penalty for running a stop sign?" asked Ludye Wallace President of the Nashville branch of the NAACP. "What's the penalty for a traffic violation? It's not death," Wallace exclaimed in the press conference with tears in his eyes.

The NAACP asked for a transparent, immediate and expedient investigation led by the Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk.

"We value the efforts of the police; however, we will not stand by and allow the disproportionate use of police force against African Americans," Wallace said.

Clemmons' mother and extended family attended the press conference at the Nashville NAACP office on Jefferson Street where they mourned and questioned the video and police narrative.

"We should not be going through this at all. We are people. We are part of the human race," said Clemmons' cousin.

"This situation did not happen in a vacuum," said Walter Searcy, an attorney and executive member of the Nashville NAACP and N.O.A.H. "It joins now a long litany of incidences involving community citizens and police. We have a video that is inconclusive. It does not demonstrate in fact that what happened. You have eye witness accounts that apparently conflict with what police version has been thus far," Searcy added, as he called for a complete investigation.

"These are the initial responses from the police. They are typical. They are standard operating procedure," Searcy said. "It's important for them to get their message out and get it out as quickly as they can and we understand that. We just know that that's not the sole narrative. Nor, are the things they put forth as facts. They have to be tested and proven."

The Clemmons family attorney questions the video and the officer's account of what happened.

"I don't know what happened because they don't have those body cameras. We don't hear the audio. We can't see the video. The close up video," said Joy Smith Kimbrough, who is also a cousin of Clemmons' mother.

Clemmons leaves behind two sons, ages 8 and 13. He also helped raise seven step-children that he cared for as his own.

Monday, they made a memorial with flowers, balloons and banners for their father at the location where he was shot in Cayce Homes, just yards from their unit.

"He did anything possible to make sure me and my brothers had clothes food, anything," said Clemmons' daughter Ramona Lewis, as she broke down in tears.

"He was a good and caring dad. I don't think they should have took him because they don't know what they took from us," said Clemmons' 13-year-old son Jaevion Clemmons.

Jaevion shared stories of his father cooking out on the grill and taking the family to Nashville Shores water park. He said he was shocked to learn his dad would never return home again.

"I just couldn't do nothing but cry. I hope that my daddy get justice, like that he didn't die for nothing," Jaevion said.

Monday afternoon, Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson held a press conference to announce new surveillance video from Cayce Homes that shows an unidentified person getting out of the front passenger side door of Clemmons car before the confrontation. Police are looking for that person to ask questions about the incident.

Watch the latest surveillance video below:

Anderson defended the department's patrolling practices in the area and stated the census data from Gideon's Army is not reliable for the conclusions made. He also addressed questions about why the gun found at the scene was moved into a police car. Anderson said the gun was placed in the car because the scene was not secure. He noted Officer Lippert did not want evidence compromised at an insecure scene while trying to render aide to Clemmons.

Anderson also stated that United States Attorney David Rivera had asked for the FBI to monitor the Metro Nashville Police Department's investigation and complete their own findings, as customary with officer involved fatality shootings. D.A. Funk was asking the TBI to monitor the investigation as well. Metro police is still the lead investigating agency.

Rep. Harold Love, D-Nashville, spoke at the press conference asking police and community members not to place undue emphasis on victim's criminal backgrounds.

Clemmons has had several traffic citations over the years and one assault conviction, in addition to a felony cocaine count.

Metro police say Officer Lippert has been suspended a total of 20 days for eight different infractions during his five years with the department. The department released some of Lippert's personnel file that outlined infractions where he was suspended for missed training and failure to show for court.

Lippert also had a couple violations for use of force. In one instance, he was cited for using "poor judgment while arresting a suspect, placing himself and others in danger. His actions created the necessity to use force against an intoxicated subject," the report said.

Another disciplinary report noted that Lippert "displayed poor judgment in using physical force to extract a motorist from his vehicle on a traffic stop. The decision unnecessarily escalated the encounter when the motorist indicated he was willing to voluntarily step from the car if a supervisor were present," the report said.

Police said Lippert also received a lifesaving award in 2014 after he and another officer responded to an unconscious employee at Bridgestone Arena. They performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The woman eventually regained a pulse and made a full recovery.

Lippert is currently on standard administrative assignment while the shooting is being investigated.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry released the following statement Monday afternoon:

We have said all along that there will be a full and thorough investigation of the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Jocques Clemmons. I believe, as does the MNPD, in having an open and transparent process so that the public has access to the facts in this situation as quickly as possible. I support the decision of US Attorney David Rivera to ask the FBI to monitor this investigation so that there will be an independent third-party review and assessment of the investigation at its conclusion.

NAACP raising concerns over recent deadly police shooting that killed Jacques Clemmons @WSMV pic.twitter.com/NyNQGX435U — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 13, 2017

"We are people. We are part of the human race. We need to come together as one. We are better than this." pic.twitter.com/3CRdvQaDca — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 13, 2017

Below are previously released videos of the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.