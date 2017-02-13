Texas A&M rallies to beat No. 24 Lady Vols 61-59

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Khaalia Hillsman converted an offensive rebound for the go-ahead basket with four seconds left Sunday as Texas A&M erased an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit in a 61-59 victory over No. 24 Tennessee.

Tennessee's Mercedes Russell attempted a potential game-tying baseline attempt that bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded. Tennessee (16-9, 7-5 SEC) missed its last 11 field-goal attempts as Texas A&M (19-6, 9-3) outscored the Lady Vols 14-1 over the final 8½ minutes.

The result likely will knock Tennessee out of the Top 25. The Lady Vols had returned to the rankings Monday after an eight-week absence.

After trailing by 11 early in the fourth quarter, Texas A&M rallied to tie it at 59-all on Curtyce Knox's 3-pointer with 2:44 left.

Texas A&M had the ball twice with a chance to break the tie but missed three shots on one possession and had Jasmine Lumpkin travel on its next possession.

But after DeShields missed a jumper with 39 seconds left, Texas A&M had one more chance to take the lead. This time, the Aggies cashed in as Hillsman got a putback off a missed shot by Danni Williams.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.