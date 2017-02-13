Police ID man killed in north Nashville shooting

Metro police have identified the victim in a north Nashville murder.

David White, 24, was shot and killed on 16th Avenue North near Fisk University around 5:45 p.m.

White was struck multiple times and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police are still trying to figure out why White was killed and who he may have been with on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

