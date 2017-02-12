Fire department explains why victim found day after vacant house fire

Tonight, we're asking Nashville fire investigators how they missed finding a body, one day after a vacant house fire.

Tonight, we're asking Nashville fire investigators how they missed finding a body, one day after a vacant house fire.

The fire broke out Friday night, but the body wasn't found until Saturday afternoon.

WSMV spoke with Brian Haas, public information officer for Nashville Fire Department. Haas says there were several searches that took place before the body was found.

He says fire fighters and investigators believed the building was vacant when they began their search.

Haas explains, the reason it took so long was because the victim was hidden under debris, wedged between a refrigerator and a door.

He says investigators followed protocols, doing primary and secondary searches within the vacant house. Ultimately, Haas says the victim was just in an “odd spot” in a place they wouldn't think to look.

WSMV also spoke with a woman at the scene who says she owns the building. She believes the victim was a tenant who had been evicted three months ago, who may have been squatting.

Haas says the department will look at this investigation, to see if there's anything that can be done better.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been given.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.