Metro Police arrest man with nearly 5 oz. of heroin in his underwear

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Roman Josi scored a power-play goal with 2:43 left, and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Tuesday night in their first-ever home game in the Western Conference finals.More >>
A member of the executive staff with the Tennessee Human Rights Commission is accused of sexual exploiting a minor.More >>
Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson sent a letter to the district attorney’s office over its criticism of the Jocques Clemmons investigation.More >>
Many know to value the friendships that last decades. Two men in Columbia are living proof. They're forever bonded after a tragedy turned into something life-saving.More >>
Police in Murfreesboro are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Tuesday night.More >>
Metro Councilman Sam Coleman will take over as General Sessions court judge, replacing Casey Moreland, the center figure in a series of Channel 4 I-Team investigations.More >>
It's the second day of the murder trial for Caleb Cannon, who is accused of killing the mother of his child.More >>
A popular street in Midtown Nashville will be quieting down after several rounds of noise complaints and fines.More >>
To most of Middle Tennessee, theirs are the faces of accused killers, but one person sees them differently.More >>
Officials say that parents need to know that while a soda or a cup of coffee is OK for teens, large amounts of caffeine can be deadly.More >>
Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, police said a girl called 911 and told police her father was breaking into her family's townhome on Rural Hill Road.More >>
A toddler was killed and three people were injured in a crash on Interstate 440 West on Monday morning.More >>
The Nashville Predators’ success in the Western Conference Final may be thrilling to fans, but some students said its cost them a popular tradition.More >>
An East Nashville button designer posted a design idea to his community Facebook page that uses to the Predators logo and the phrase "I'm a Predophile.”More >>
One person was killed in a head-on collision involving a tanker truck in Maury County on Tuesday morning.More >>
Deputies have identified the murder suspect accused of killing his mother, carrying her severed head into an Oregon grocery store and then stabbing an employee.More >>
A member of the executive staff with the Tennessee Human Rights Commission is accused of sexual exploiting a minor.More >>
An Ohio police officer suffered a Fentanyl overdose after a routine drug arrest. He was given four doses of Narcan to fight the effects of the overdose, caused by a heroine-like drug called Fentanyl.More >>
