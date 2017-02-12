Metro Police arrest man with nearly 5 oz. of heroin in his underwear

Metro Police say they arrested a man following a traffic stop after they found heroin inside his underwear Saturday.

According to an affidavit, an officer began following a vehicle tailgating a pickup truck on Interstate 65 at Rivergate Parkway before pulling it over.

The officer noticed the man was slow to stop and began moving around in the driver seat.

The man exited the vehicle and agreed to a search. As an officer patted the man down, he would not spread his legs. The officer said he felt something in the back of his pants.

Detectives recovered a black taped package containing what was confirmed as 4.7 ounces of heroin in the man’s underwear.

The defendant was identified as 24-year-old Alexander Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is now being held on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.