Metro Police identify man found fatally shot on Lafayette Street

Metro Police have identified the man fatally shot Saturday night in the Tony Sudekum public housing development.

Frankie L. Riley, 34, previously of 5th Avenue North, was found by an MNPD officer around 11 p.m.

The officer was flagged down by people who had gathered around Riley. He had been shot multiple times in front of one of the Tony Sudekum apartment buildings before running and collapsing at the intersection of Lafayette Street and 1st Avenue.

Riley was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are working to identify who killed Riley. A witness told police a black man with a dark hoodie and blue jeans was the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

