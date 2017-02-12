4WARN WEATHER: Winter warmth continues for Sunday

We'll have near record warmth today, followed by showers, and then cooler air.

Rain will be most widespread late Sunday morning. As a cold front pushes through, the wind will shift to the northwest allowing cooler air to settle in.

By Monday morning, seasonable weather will return, with temperatures around freezing.

