2 killed in series of weekend shootings in Nashville

Metro police are investigating a string of shootings, including two fatal incidents, that all happened over the weekend.

The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Tony Sudekum public housing development.

A passerby found the victim lying on the ground at the intersection of Lafayette Street and 1st Avenue South and quickly flagged down an officer. The victim, 34-year-old Frankie L. Riley, later died at the hospital.

On 10th Avenue North in Madison, someone was shot in the hand and leg during an attempted robbery. The victim did not have critical injuries.

The third shooting happened in front of a home on Amquiwood Court in Madison. The victim was standing outside when he was shot in the leg. His injuries were not critical.

The fourth shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on 16th Avenue North near Fisk University. David White, 24, died from his injuries.

Officials have not released any information about the suspected gunmen.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on these developing stories.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.