Murfreesboro police investigating 2 overnight shootings

Murfreesboro police say they are investigating two overnight shootings that appear to be unrelated.

Just before midnight, MPD officers responded to Kings Hookah Lounge at 2626 Middle Tennessee Blvd. for a shooting.

A large party grew out of control, and at least two individuals fired multiple shots, hitting at least two others. Those two people were transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Police have not given any information regarding the victims’ identities or conditions.

In another incident, officers responded to the Baymont Inn at 2230 Armory Dr. just before 6 a.m. for another shooting. One person was shot in the stomach and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police did not give information regarding the victim’s identity, condition or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

MPD have not given suspect descriptions for either incident.

Detectives are investigating both incidents, but they say the two are not related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 615-893-2717 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).

