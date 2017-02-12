Man arrested for Franklin Hardee's robbery, two others

Surveillance footage of the masked gunman who robbed a Hardee's in Franklin. (Source: Franklin Police Department)

UPDATE: An Alabama man has been arrested for last weekend's armed robbery of a Franklin Hardee's.

According to Franklin Police, FPD detectives and investigators from Athens, Ala., who were investigating two similar robberies in their jurisdiction, linked 46-year-old William Allison, from Athens, to all three incidents.

Allison was taken into custody Wednesday night when he returned to his home.

Evidence connecting Allison to the Franklin robbery was found in his red Hyundai, the car he used to leave the scene.

Allison is being held in Athens on two counts of first degree robbery.

Franklin Police have obtained an aggravated robbery warrant for Allison.

Previously reported:

The Franklin Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Hardee’s on Murfreesboro Road Saturday night.

Police were called out to 1315 Murfreesboro Rd. at 8:20 Saturday night.

They say a masked gunman entered the restaurant and ordered employees to get on the ground.

The suspect robbed the business and its employees of cash and other valuables.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

They say he is a white man, between 5’1” and 5’3” tall. He was driving a red vehicle, shown in the photo above. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Surveillance captured video of the suspect, which can be seen here.

No customers were in the restaurant at the time, and no one was injured.

Franklin Police are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to identification and arrest.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

