Man's body recovered day after vacant house fire

A man’s body was recovered Saturday in a vacant home that caught fire Friday night.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. Friday at 610 45th Ave. N.

They found the house fully engulfed, with the heaviest flames coming out of the rear of the house. Crews performed primary and secondary searches but did not find anyone.

Crews had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

The home’s electricity and gas were turned off, and it was believed to have been vacant for the past three months.

An authorized group began salvaging materials from the home Saturday afternoon. After over an hour of searching, they found the man’s body behind an opened refrigerator door, covered with debris.

The man’s identity will be determined by Metro Police.

His cause of death has yet to be determined.

NFD will continue to investigate the cause of the fire. There were no immediate signs of arson.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.