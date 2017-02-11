Shooting incident at Franklin hotel believed to be accidental

Franklin police are investigating a shooting at a hotel that may have been an accident.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were called to the Hyatt Place hotel at 650 Bakers Bridge Ave. around 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found a man and woman shot inside their hotel room. One round was fired, hitting both people.

Both were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Franklin police said the man was mishandling a pistol when he accidentally discharged it. The round went through his hand and into the rear end of the woman in the room.

Police have not said whether the man will face criminal charges.

