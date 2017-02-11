Man who stole 911 communications equipment could face terrorism charges

You see the spirit all over Nashville, signs for the Preds saying "Stand With Us”, but there's one "play on words" the predators say they simply won't stand for. An East Nashville button designer posted a design idea to his community Facebook page that uses to the Predators logo and the words "I'm a Predophile."More >>
It may not be football season, but a group of investors were hoping it soon would be with a new league. But now a Murfreesboro couple who is behind the league has been arrested for allegedly scamming people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.More >>
When customers take their cars to be serviced or repaired, they never think when their leave the keys, they could be stolen along with the car.More >>
A Metro councilman is raising questions about the process of deciding what happens to the old Greer Stadium.More >>
The Nashville Predators’ success in the Western Conference Final may be thrilling to fans, but some students said its cost them a popular tradition.More >>
To most of Middle Tennessee, theirs are the faces of accused killers, but one person sees them differently.More >>
The president of the Madison Rivergate Area Chamber of Commerce has resigned following a controversial Facebook post criticizing LGBT themes in network television shows.More >>
Thirty years ago, University School of Nashville wanted to make sure students understood they were attending a place where creativity mattered.More >>
Sen. Bob Corker, R-TN, told a Bloomberg reporter the White House is in a “downward spiral.”More >>
Country legend Loretta Lynn is starting rehabilitation after suffering a stroke more than a week ago.More >>
An Ohio police officer suffered a Fentanyl overdose after a routine drug arrest. He was given four doses of Narcan to fight the effects of the overdose, caused by a heroine-like drug called Fentanyl.More >>
A toddler was killed and three people were injured in a crash on Interstate 440 West on Monday morning.More >>
A Long Island mom died on Mother's Day after saving her 16-year-old daughter from being ran over by an out-of-control car.More >>
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >>
St. Henry's School in west Nashville has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV's "Deadwood," and in the movies "Tombstone," "Sin City" and "The Avengers," has died.More >>
Authorities say a truck burned in a fire set by an arsonist at a Tennessee Highway Patrol impound lot in Knoxville was being held as evidence in a fatal crash investigation.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sarah L. Key from White County. The 17-year-old was last seen at her home on Friday, May 12.More >>
Police said the shooting happened in the 4700 block of Charlotte Avenue just after 4 p.m.More >>
Two African American students are on the verge of suspension because their school says their hairstyles violate the dress code.More >>
