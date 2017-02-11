Man who stole 911 communications equipment could face terrorism charges

The equipment stolen by Aldridge from a 911 communications tower. (WSMV)

Law enforcement wants to charge a Perry County man with committing terrorist activity after he stole 911 communications equipment.

Frank Thomas Aldridge is in custody after breaking into a 911 communications building back on Dec. 9, 2016.

Aldridge found out he couldn’t resell the equipment he stole, so he threw it in a nearby creek. He was later arrested on Feb. 3.

Now, the Perry County Sheriff’s Department wants to charge Aldridge with terrorist activity for disrupting 911 operations.

Sheriff Nick Weems says they’re working with federal agencies, since several of those agencies use the tower for communications. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is among those.

"This is not just an incident where someone stole something from somebody. this was disrupting communication at a broad range, if something had happened, we had been up the creek," said Weems.

Aldridge has not yet been charged with terrorist activity. He is currently being charged with burglary, grand theft, vandalism and aggravate criminal trespass.

He's been booked into the Perry County jail 32 times.

The equipment has since been upgraded, and communication was fully restored.

If charged with committing a terrorist act, Aldridge could face 25 years in jail.

