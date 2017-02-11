Protesters gather in Downtown Franklin to oppose labor secretary nominee

Over 50 demonstrators took to Downtown Franklin Saturday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump’s nominee for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder.

People gathered in Franklin’s Public Square around noon with signs and banners.

Puzder, a Franklin resident, is the chief executive of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.

Puzder has been vocal in his opposition of raising the federal minimum wage. In the past, Puzder has also defended his company’s advertisements for Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., which critics have called offensive and sexist.

The rally was organized by workers’ rights coalition Middle Tennessee Jobs with Justice, as well as Indivisible Tennessee.

Back in 2016, Puzder served as Chairman of the Platform Committee’s “Restoring the American Dream” Sub-Committee. In December, he was selected as Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Labor.

