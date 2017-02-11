Protesters gather in Downtown Franklin to oppose labor secretary nominee

It may not be football season, but a group of investors were hoping it soon would be with a new league. But now a Murfreesboro couple who is behind the league has been arrested for allegedly scamming people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.More >>
When customers take their cars to be serviced or repaired, they never think when their leave the keys, they could be stolen along with the car.More >>
A Metro councilman is raising questions about the process of deciding what happens to the old Greer Stadium.More >>
The Nashville Predators’ success in the Western Conference Final may be thrilling to fans, but some students said its cost them a popular tradition.More >>
To most of Middle Tennessee, theirs are the faces of accused killers, but one person sees them differently.More >>
The president of the Madison Rivergate Area Chamber of Commerce has resigned following a controversial Facebook post criticizing LGBT themes in network television shows.More >>
Thirty years ago, University School of Nashville wanted to make sure students understood they were attending a place where creativity mattered.More >>
Sen. Bob Corker, R-TN, told a Bloomberg reporter the White House is in a “downward spiral.”More >>
Country legend Loretta Lynn is starting rehabilitation after suffering a stroke more than a week ago.More >>
An Ohio police officer suffered a Fentanyl overdose after a routine drug arrest. He was given four doses of Narcan to fight the effects of the overdose, caused by a heroine-like drug called Fentanyl.More >>
A toddler was killed and three people were injured in a crash on Interstate 440 West on Monday morning.More >>
A Long Island mom died on Mother's Day after saving her 16-year-old daughter from being ran over by an out-of-control car.More >>
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >>
St. Henry's School in west Nashville has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV's "Deadwood," and in the movies "Tombstone," "Sin City" and "The Avengers," has died.More >>
Authorities say a truck burned in a fire set by an arsonist at a Tennessee Highway Patrol impound lot in Knoxville was being held as evidence in a fatal crash investigation.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sarah L. Key from White County. The 17-year-old was last seen at her home on Friday, May 12.More >>
Two African American students are on the verge of suspension because their school says their hairstyles violate the dress code.More >>
