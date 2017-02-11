4WARN WEATHER: Mild weekend to bring showers ahead of cold front

It's going to be a mild weekend with occasional showers.

Today, showers will be very few and far between. It'll remain mostly cloudy with just a few sunny breaks. Highs this afternoon will be a solid 15 degrees above average - in the mid-upper 60s.

Tonight, count on a few more light showers.

Tomorrow morning will bring about the weekend's best chance for rain – 40 percent. Those showers will develop ahead of a cold front that will cool things down considerably for early next week.

