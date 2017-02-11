One arrested, one sought in deadly Macon County shooting

The scene of a deadly shooting in Macon County. (Source: WSMV)

The TBI is investigating a shooting on New Harmony Road in Macon County. (Source: WSMV)

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in Saturday’s shooting that left two people dead in Macon County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that 22-year-old Rodney Garrett was arrested as one of two individuals responsible for the deaths of James Turner and Ashley Mondoni.

Garrett was arrested Thursday in Nashville. He was transported to Macon County and booked into the Macon County Jail on two counts of first degree murder.

He is being held without bond.

The TBI is also searching for 22-year-old Keithandre Murray for his involvement in the murder. He also faces two charges of first degree murder, and he has been added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Previously reported

Two people are dead after an overnight shooting in Macon County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two victims were discovered, in a car in the driveway at 5100 New Harmony Rd. A neighbor told WSMV he called police to the scene around 1:30 a.m.

TBI believes the shooting occurred some time after midnight.

According to Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons, two people were shot at the scene.

One victim was dead in a car in the driveway, and the other was transported to a nearby hospital. That victim was announced deceased around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Those victims have been identified as James Turner, 44, of Macon County, and Alisha Mondoni, 32, whose address has not yet been verified.

TBI has not confirmed whether the victims lived at the residence where they were found.

The TBI is investigating the incident alongside the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

This is an ongoing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.

