Prom for teens with special needs rocks Bridgestone

They were the stars at Bridgestone Arena, walking the gold carpet and being cheered by paparazzi.

Some 2,000 participants from the Best Buddies high school, college, and adult programs were treated like celebrities, dancing and singing the night away, at Nashville's 7th annual Best Buddies Prom on Friday night.

"They see themselves up on the jumbo-tron," said area director Kristen Starcher. "It's a very special moment for everybody."

For 28 years, the Best Buddies program has helped those with intellectual and developmental disabilities make friends.

"We say it's pure joy," Starcher said. "This night is a snapshot of what the world should look like. People with and without disabilities interacting and just having fun. Nobody cares about the differences, and they embrace them."

Adding to the excitement were Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi, Channel 4 host Kelly Sutton, and singer Brett Eldredge interacting with the crowd, mingling with guests, and leading karaoke.

The organization calls the Best Buddies Prom the most exciting night of the year.

"The minute prom is over, everyone's asking when the next one is going to be," Starcher said.

Best Buddies has grown to some 1,900 chapters in all 50 states and in more than 50 countries around the world.

Events are held throughout the year. They're always looking for sponsors and volunteers.

