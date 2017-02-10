'Pet flipping' concerns after puppy stolen from Nashville yard

Enzo's owner says he was taken on Thursday.

A dog owner is desperately searching for her new puppy after she said it was snatched from a friend's fenced-in yard.

Anyone with a pet knows they’re more than just an animal, they’re part of the family.

But Tennessee law classifies them as property, which makes punishing crimes involving pets more challenging. It can be even harder to find a stolen dog.

Taylor Olcott, Enzo’s owners, said it’s like something out of 101 Dalmatians.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Olcott said.

Enzo is a 9-week-old English Cream Golden Retriever.

"He truly is the most snugly puppy," Olcott said.

Olcott said Enzo is more than just a puppy, he’s her companion after losing her first dog, Cooper, to cancer a few months ago.

"To go through this heartbreak again with an animal you've grown so attached to, I can't describe it,” Olcott said.

Thursday afternoon on 15th Avenue North in north Nashville, Enzo was being watched by Olcott’s friend when he vanished.

"They were playing with Enzo in the yard here and they just went inside for 30 seconds, and when they got back out here the gate was open and there was a neighbor shouting the man in the car that was speeding down the street had just snatched up Enzo and sped off," Olcott said.

The neighbor described the car as a four-door, brownish/gold sedan. She was not able to get a license plate number, and Enzo has not been seen since.

"We have filed a police report," Olcott said.

Reports on stolen dogs are not uncommon for Metro police. The crime has even acquired its own name, "pet flipping."

Pet flipping is when a dog is stolen and then sold, usually online, for money.

"We have seen an increasing trend of pet flipping not only in the Nashville area but the Middle Tennessee area in general," said Leslie Morrison, president of Adopt a Golden Nashville.

"I never in a million years would have thought he could go missing in less than a minute," Olcott said.

"People always assume it won't happen in their neighborhood and it does. Any purebred puppy and young dog is at risk no matter where you are," Morrison said.

Olcott said the more eyes looking for him, the more likely it is he will make it home. She is offering a reward for any information leading to his safe return.

