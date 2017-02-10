Teen who raised money for Ft. Campbell center invited on post, takes part in training

After raising money for a center at Fort Campbell, a Maryville High School sophomore was invited on post Friday to take part in some real training.

JT Russell bolted into a smoke-filled room at Fort Campbell, blocking out the noise. It was hard to see in the dark room. Everything nearly disappeared in thick smoke. Russell said none of it was a bother to him. He said he kept one word in his mind.

"SMAG," he said, after tending to a life-like dummy modeled after an injured soldier. "It's an acronym. Shoot, you've got a magic minute to get your superiority. Since there's no weapons systems involved, you go straight to M. Massive bleeding. A is for airway. G is for get out."

Russell worked with a sharp focus despite being only 16 years old.

"Lacking gauze and ace bandages, that got to me quite a bit," he said. "I tried to improvise."

Russell organized a car wash last year that raised more than $750 for Fort Campbell's Intrepid Spirit Center and their care of soldiers with traumatic brain injuries.

"The soldiers, without them, we wouldn't have America," Russell said. "There'd be no such thing. We had people from the Marines, Air Force, Army. We tried to get all the branches out there to help us out."

Impressed with his motivation to help men and women in the armed forces, Russell was invited by Fort Campbell officials to see the Rascon School of Combat Medicine.

"They're the guys who are next to you," said Russell, watching soldiers render aid to dummies in their training. "They're the guys you've got to rely on."

The training was for soldiers in a recovery program who showed symptoms of traumatic brain injuries. Those symptoms could include post traumatic stress disorder.

"What we do is take patients through a process of rehabilitation, and after they go through rehabilitation, they're ready to return to duty," said Intrepid Spirit occupational therapist Mark Showers. "We run them through as realistic a situation as possible."

Familiar music played to act as a distraction to soldiers working on dummies that could bleed and show other wounds.

Having taken some medical training, Russell wanted in on the simulation. After bandaging one of the dummies, he said helping others is where he belongs.

"We really appreciate folks like JT who care about these soldiers and do as much as they can to provide as much help as possible," Showers said.

"I want to join the Air Force, and I want to save lives," he said. "Not only do I want to fight next to them, I want to be able to help those who have fought and fallen. They're our soldiers. They're heroes."

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.