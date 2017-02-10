Hendersonville police locate, arrest registered sex offender

Police say Kevin Yant no longer lives at his reported address. (Source: Hendersonville PD)

Police in Hendersonville have located and arrested a convicted sex offender against children who no longer lives at his registered address.

Hendersonville Police said Saturday that Kevin Yant was arrested and charged with violation of the Sex Offender Registry laws.

Yant was convicted of assault with the intent to commit rape.

Police said Yant no longer lives at his reported address.

Yant will be in court in March. His bond is set at $25,000.

