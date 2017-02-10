Guilty verdict reached in Dickson baby murder trial

A Dickson County jury reached a verdict Friday, finding a father guilty of murdering his infant son.

Robert Huse is set to spend life in prison for the crime he committed nearly five years ago. Huse was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of his 2-month-old son Grayson Sanders Huse.

Channel 4 has extensively covered the investigation from the beginning. Grayson was just 81 days old when he died in 2012. An autopsy found there was blunt force trauma to his head.

The trial lasted four days. The jury began deliberating Thursday night and finished Friday morning after about five hours.

One important fact in the jury decision was Huse's previous child abuse charge in 2008. He served two years probation at that time for similar injuries to his then 5-month-old son. The grandfather of that child attended most of this trial this week, and he spoke with Channel 4 after the verdict.

"For me, it's been a big relief. I know that the judge and all the attorneys on both sides done their very best, but justice was served today," said William Heggie, the grandfather of Huse's children.

Grayson's mother Brittany Sanders declined to go in camera following the verdict. During the immediate sentencing, she showed Huse a photo of their son after he was born, saying, "I would have rather my life be taken than his. I would have rather your life be taken than his. You didn't protect Grayson." She also said, "I don't know what would cause you to take his life from me. I blame myself because I did not protect my child. Is it not ironic that I have to forgive you?"

Huse didn't show any emotion during the victim impact statement. Huse's defense attorney Jake Lockert said off camera it was a difficult case for the jury and an emotionally draining case for everyone. Lockert said he plans to file an appeal for a new trial.

Huse was sentenced to life in prison for felony murder and 15 years for aggravated child abuse to run concurrent with the life sentence.

