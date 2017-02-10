Student reports sexual assault at Vanderbilt dorm

A female student says she was sexually assaulted in a Vanderbilt dorm room.

According to campus police, the woman who reported the assault said it happened Thursday night in a residence hall.

Authorities sent an alert to students reporting the assault.

Last month, the federal government opened an investigation into sexual violence at Vanderbilt University, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.

