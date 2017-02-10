Nudity arrives on stage for Nashville Rep

Nude.

It’s the word that can still make grown-ups giggle, and it’ll happen Saturday night for the first time in the history of Nashville Repertory Theatre.

Posterity opens Saturday. The story comes from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright. The scene in question features a sculptor, nude models and a shocked neighbor.

Director Rene D. Copeland said the nudity is necessary.

Actor Daniel Collins lives in Europe and performs on the London stage. He got his start as Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music while at Hume-Fogg High School in Nashville.

“Actors will tell you they have that moment where they realize this is what I have to do, and I had that moment,” Collins said.

As for his nude moment.

“New ground for what Nashville has seen,” Collins said. “Very tasteful way.”

Posterity begins its two-week run on Saturday night at TPAC inside the Johnson Theater. Click here for more information.

