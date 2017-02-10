4 charged in fight near Overton High, police chase

Two stolen shotguns and several other items were seized from the stolen SUV. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police have arrested four young men accused of fighting in a parking lot near Overton High School before fleeing in a stolen SUV.

A detective was in the area just after 2 p.m. Thursday when he spotted the suspect SUV on Nolensville Pike. He waited for backing before stopping the Toyota Highlander.

Police said the driver, 19-year-old Ronderious Sanders, sped away and nearly struck another officer’s vehicle. The SUV collided with another vehicle at Hamilton Church Road and Murfreesboro Pike. The other driver was not injured.

Police said Sanders and three juvenile passengers, two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, fled on foot. All four were taken into custody.

One of the 17-year-old suspects is a student at Overton High School. Police said the four got into a fight with another student over an ongoing dispute.

Police said one of the juvenile suspects was armed with a handgun. A second pistol was located nearby. Two shotguns were also recovered from the stolen SUV, both of which had been reported stolen.

Sanders is charged with two counts of theft, evading arrest, assault of an officer, driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The three juvenile suspects are charged in juvenile court. Police said they are being investigated for possible involvement in other crimes.

