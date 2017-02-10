Nashville Fire Department investigating arson

Nashville Fire Department arson investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving an arson that damaged two cars and a home on New Year’s Eve.

Firefighters were called to 2825 Stokers Ln. just after 4 a.m. on Dec. 31 for a report of a vehicle fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles on fire and the flames threatening the house. Two cars and the garage were damage. No one was injured.

The incident was caught on video and shows a man ride up on a bicycle, pour liquid on one of the cars and set it on fire before running away.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.