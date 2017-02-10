Man dies after being shot by officer near Cayce Homes

Josh Lippert, a five-year veteran assigned to the East Precinct, shot a suspect on Friday. He has been placed on administrative leave. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jocques Clemmons, 31, was shot by a Metro police officer on Friday near the Cayce Homes. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police say the alleged gunman was shot by a Metro police officer in the Cayce Homes housing development. (WSMV)

The man shot by a Metro police officer near Cayce Homes on Friday afternoon has died, police confirmed.

Police said Jocques Clemmons was shot by East Precinct Officer Eric Lippert on South Sixth Street in the public housing development.

Clemmons, 31, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police said he died during surgery.

Lippert, a five-year veteran of the department, is on administrative assignment pending the investigation.

Police said Lippert stopped Clemmons after he saw him run a stop sign. Clemmons parked his SUV outside a Cayce Homes building and was getting out when Lippert drove up to talk to him.

Surveillance video allegedly shows that Clemmons charged at Lippert and made contact with his body. Police said Clemmons then ran through the parking lot and was clutching something in his waistband.

Police said a second physical altercation happened when Lippert caught up to Clemmons and attempted to arrest him. Clemmons fell to the ground and his gun hit the concrete. Lippert attempted to kick the gun and Clemmons’ arm to stop him from picking it up, but Clemmons grabbed the pistol.

Police said Clemmons refused to drop the gun after Lippert repeatedly commanded him to.

Officials said Clemmons and Lippert were within a few feet of each other as Clemmons continued to move with the gun in his hand. Lippert believed he was in danger as Clemmons and fired three times as Clemmons was turning to move between two parked vehicles.

Clemmons was hit in his lower left back by two round.

After Clemmons was shot, Lippert and other officers administered first aid until fire department personnel arrived.

Police said Lippert retrieved Clemmons’ gun and put it in his police car for safekeeping.

Clemmons was convicted of a cocaine felony in 2014 and received an eight-year probated sentence. Police said it is a violation of state and federal law for a convicted felon to possess a gun.

Police said they have a flex team of six officers in the area due to an increase in assaults near Cayce Homes.

“I checked the number a couple of days ago. Year to date, we’ve had 36 aggravated assaults in this area. During last year at this time, we only had 10. A lot of have do with gunshots,” said East Precinct Command David Imhof.

Metro police have released several surveillance video clips of the incident. Scroll down to watch:

