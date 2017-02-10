Boy celebrates finishing chemotherapy treatments in adorable way

A little boy is receiving a lot of support after completing a year of chemotherapy treatment, but it is the way he celebrates that will put a smile on your face.

Jimmy Spagnolo, 6, rung a bell at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh to signal the end of his treatment.

At just 4 months old, doctors discovered a tumor in Jimmy's brain that was deemed inoperable.

Jimmy is now a first-grader and still has the tumor, but it is much smaller.

Doctors are hopeful Jimmy will be able to be OK with continued treatment.

