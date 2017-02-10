Driver involved in deadly DUI crash tries to get sentence reduced

The man who pleaded guilty in a DUI wreck that killed a woman and left her infant child disabled was in court Friday trying to get his sentence reduced.

Judge Cheryl Blackburn made Carl Dollarhide Jr. an offer that would require Dollarhide to spend a week in jail on the anniversary of the wreck, a week during Christmas and New Year's, and Mother's Day weekend for the next 10 years.

Dollarhide originally took the deal but then thought it over and later turned it down.

He is currently serving a three-year sentence. His case is up for review in June.

