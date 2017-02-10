Dulce Desserts Ganache Recipe

Ganache Recipe:
1 Cup cream
2 cups chopped chocolate (you can use premium chocolate chips))
Place chips in heat resistant (Metal or glass, not plastic) bowl. Heat cream on stove until bubbling (watch cream carefully - it will want to boil over).
Pour hot cream over chips and LEAVE for 5 minutes. Do not stir.
After 5 minutes, whisk lightly or stir until smooth.
At this stage, ganache can be used as loose Icing/glaze or can be poured over fruit, ice cream, etc.
As it firms, can be used as thicker icing.
Refrigerate to firmness for Truffles.