Dulce Desserts Ganache Recipe

Ganache Recipe:

1 Cup cream

2 cups chopped chocolate (you can use premium chocolate chips))

Place chips in heat resistant (Metal or glass, not plastic) bowl. Heat cream on stove until bubbling (watch cream carefully - it will want to boil over).

Pour hot cream over chips and LEAVE for 5 minutes. Do not stir.

After 5 minutes, whisk lightly or stir until smooth.

At this stage, ganache can be used as loose Icing/glaze or can be poured over fruit, ice cream, etc.

As it firms, can be used as thicker icing.

Refrigerate to firmness for Truffles.