Downtown venue donates $3,000 in honor of Officer Mumaw - WSMV Channel 4

Downtown venue donates $3,000 in honor of Officer Mumaw

Posted: Updated:
Metro Police officers pose for a photo with Billy Ray Cyrus after Wednesday's show. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Metro Police officers pose for a photo with Billy Ray Cyrus after Wednesday's show. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A local venue is paying it forward in honor of the late Officer Eric Mumaw.

According to a tweet from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Billy Ray Cyrus gave a performance at Skull’s Rainbow Room downtown Wednesday.

After the show, the venue announced that it was donating $3,000 to the Fraternal Order of Police Youth Camp in memory of Officer Mumaw.

Officer Mumaw died on Thursday, Feb. 2 saving a woman from the Cumberland River.

Billy Ray Cyrus performed “Some Gave All” at the memorial service for Officer Mumaw Monday.

You can learn more about the Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp here.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.