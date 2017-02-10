Downtown venue donates $3,000 in honor of Officer Mumaw

Metro Police officers pose for a photo with Billy Ray Cyrus after Wednesday's show. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A local venue is paying it forward in honor of the late Officer Eric Mumaw.

According to a tweet from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Billy Ray Cyrus gave a performance at Skull’s Rainbow Room downtown Wednesday.

After the show, the venue announced that it was donating $3,000 to the Fraternal Order of Police Youth Camp in memory of Officer Mumaw.

Following Wed's show by Billy Ray Cyrus @ Skull's Rainbow Room, the venue donated $3,000 to the FOP Youth Camp in memory of Officer Mumaw. pic.twitter.com/vpGFSclGl6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 9, 2017

Officer Mumaw died on Thursday, Feb. 2 saving a woman from the Cumberland River.

Billy Ray Cyrus performed “Some Gave All” at the memorial service for Officer Mumaw Monday.

You can learn more about the Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp here.

