Stolen golden retriever puppy returned home safely

A 9-week-old golden retriever who was snatched out of a yard in Germantown on Thursday has been returned home safely.

Taylor Olcott said her friends were watching 9-week-old Enzo while she was at work.

The English cream golden retriever was in the front yard of the house on 15th Avenue North when a man opened the gate and stole the dog before jumping into his car and driving off around 4 p.m.

Olcott's friends said a neighbor a few doors down started shouting and caught their attention, but the car was going too fast for them to get a plate number. The only description they have of the car is that it was gold or brown.

Olcott said her first dog died unexpectedly last year from cancer. Enzo was a Christmas gift from her father.

"I just picked him up two weeks ago, and he is truly the light of my life," Olcott said.

Olcott was offering a reward to anyone who could help get the dog home safely.

On Saturday afternoon, Olcott said a woman called her and told her that she had found Enzo running loose by her house on 22nd Avenue.

"I am positive that the only reason that Enzo was returned is because of all of the coverage and attention that his story got. I have been so blown away by the Nashville community," Olcott said.

Olcott says Enzo appears to be completely healthy and is "definitely very excited to be back home to his bed and his basket of toys."

