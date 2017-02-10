Burglars cause over $5,000 in damage to Lascassas church

A photo of the damage in the kitchen area of Dunaway's Chapel United Methodist Church. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the burglars who cased more than $5,000 damage to a church this week.

According to the RCSO, the suspects smashed plates, shattered glass and punched holes in doors at Dunaway’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Holly Grove Road in Lascassas.

The damage was done some time between Sunday’s services and Thursday morning.

“They went from one end to another, basically just damaging things the whole time,” said Detective Tony Grissom. “They definitely spent some time in there.

The burglars broke 50- to 60-year-old plates and shattered dinnerware in the kitchen area. They also used large rocks to break glass, turned over tables and poked holes in doors with a broom.

They also destroyed display cabinets, and literature and paper were set on fire in a grill.

Nothing was reported missing.

Anyone who can give a description of people or a vehicle at the church this week or anyone with information pertaining to the suspects are asked to call Det. Grissom at 615-904-3055.

