North Nashville nightclub padlocked, declared 'public nuisance'

Metro police officers raided Club Kilimanjaro in north Nashville early Friday morning after a months-long investigation.

Police said the nightclub, also known as Nashville After Midnight, has been the site of three fatal shootings, gang activity and illegal alcohol sales.

On Friday morning, the door was padlocked. The order was issued by Judge Steve Dozier after the bar was declared a public nuisance.

Over the past four years, police received 120 calls asking for assistance at the club. Authorities said the business became a threat to the community.

The operators of the business and the owner of the property, Leonard Stephens, along with their associates, are not allowed to enter the building. A hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 15.

"It's obvious the owners and operators don't care what the rules are, and they don't care what the laws are, and it comes a time when we have to do something about that," said Commander Terrance Graves.

Investigators said Kilimanjaro Sports Bar "poses a hazard to patrons and the overall safety of that immediate area."

Three murders have been linked to the bar. Brandon Williams, 17, was shot and killed on the crowded dance floor in 2015. In 2016, 21-year-old John Morrow and 38-year-old Abdinasir Jimale were killed inside the club.

The club's liquor by the drink license was suspended after the 2015 murder. It had a "use and occupancy" license, meaning it could only serve as a place for people to hang out.

Investigators said they have received numerous complaints from both residents and business owners in the area.

"There's been repeated violations here to include selling alcohol and marijuana to underage persons, to selling liquor and alcohol inside the establishment without the proper permits," said Capt. Mike Alexander.

Some of the gangs that have been known to frequent the club include the Crips, Bloods and BG/BGD. Police said Club Kilimanjaro was also used for a statewide meeting for the Gangster Disciples.

According to police, the club is also known to have served underage guests.

"The managers of area businesses complain that the club attracts unruly patrons, drunks and violent criminals. The business owners complain that these individuals hurt their businesses, scaring away customers and potential customers," said the police department in a news release.

Below is the full list of crimes documented from Nov. 1, 2012, through Dec. 1, 2016:

Murder - 3

Person shot - 1

Shots fired - 4

Robbery - 2

Aggravated assault - 4

Assault - 16

Assault on officer - 4

Domestic assault - 2

Drug activity - 4

Gang activity - 1

Rape - 1

Theft - 3

DUI - 1

Vandalism - 1

Suspicious person - 7

Intoxicated person - 7

Disorderly person - 5

Juvenile runaway - 2

Hit-and-run - 1

Police said the investigation also shows the business is operating in violation of Metro codes, with alcohol being served after hours without permits.

The police department reported sending in an underage guest to the bar last month. His ID was reportedly not checked and when he asked the bartender about where to buy marijuana, he was able to buy the drugs at the club.

Police said the undercover operative was also told that strippers also visit the club, which is something the business does not have a license for.

The police department said they consider padlocking to be a "last resort" option, but some businesses or homes "blatantly promote behavior that jeopardizes Nashville's citizens."

"If we're here working crime scenes, we can't be in the neighborhoods protecting neighborhoods," Graves said.

The temporary injunction filed against the club means no one else is allowed on the property until the Feb. 15 court hearing.

"We have to show a pattern of calls for service, how it's impacting the community and an ongoing issue of things to get to the threshold where the courts will let us go ahead and let us shut them down," said Assistant District Attorney Ed Ryan.

Police said this matter will go to civil court, but criminal charges could be filed against the club's owner.

