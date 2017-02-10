Family picks up dinner tab for Mt. Juliet officers - WSMV Channel 4

Family picks up dinner tab for Mt. Juliet officers

Two Mt. Juliet Police officers had someone pick up their tab at a local restaurant Thursday night.

Mt. Juliet Police tweeted a thank-you to the family who bought the officers' dinner.

They also shared a photo of the family's note of encouragement.

The note says, "Dear officers, We would like to thank you for all you do! Thank you for protecting us and I hope you enjoyed your dinner."

