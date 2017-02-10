Gov. Haslam responds to blocking of immigration ban

Governor Bill Haslam has responded to Thursday’s ruling blocking President Trump’s immigration ban.

On Thursday, a federal appeals court said it will not reinstate the ban. In a unanimous decision, the three judges rejected the government’s main arguments.

That means that citizens of seven countries included in the ban – Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Yemen and Somalia – will be able to travel to the U.S.

“The president, when he comes in he has the right to review policy. But then the courts will decide if that’s legal or not,” Haslam said.

President Trump says the issue is too important to be over now, and that he’s prepared to take the case to the Supreme Court.

However, as of now there are only eight justices. If the decision were a tie, it would still suspend Trump’s order. That makes the president’s nominee, Neil Gorsuch, vital.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.