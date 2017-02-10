Tennessee gets first female State Architect

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endanger Child Alert for Sarah L. Key, a 17-year-old girl from White County, Tenn. Key was last seen at her home on Friday, May 12, 2017.More >>
Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation officials are warning members about a number of scam phone calls where fraudulent callers are posing as employees of Middle Tennessee Electric, contacting members, and claiming their account is past due and subject to cutoff.More >>
Officials confirm two people were killed in a plane crash in rural Christian County on Friday afternoon.More >>
Nashville is off to the races! The 76th Iroquois Steeplechase kicks off this Saturday, May 13, at Percy Warner Park.More >>
The 2017 Shoney's 5K Family Fun Run & Walk kicked off at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
The Preds win Game 1 of a series for the third time in these playoffs. Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots.More >>
There’s a small Metro elementary school off Nolensville Road that’s often overlooked because of the poor, immigrant families it serves.More >>
Employees of Adopt an Auto and Merba's Gallery on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville say storm water runoff has caused their parking lot to cave in.More >>
The Justice for Jocques Coalition held a silent protest on Friday night.More >>
One thing that makes the Jocques Clemmons case complex is that police say Clemmons dropped a gun while trying to flee and picked it back up.More >>
