Black says powerful chairmanship won't preclude gov's race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Diane Black may be in charge of one of the most powerful committees Congress, but the Gallatin Republican says that doesn't mean she won't run for Tennessee governor next year.

Black was named interim chair of the House Budget Committee in January when President Donald Trump nominated Rep. Tom Price of Georgia to become secretary of Health and Human Services.

Black tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press that she sees her Congressional position as an "opportunity" to get the country's budget in order. But in the former state senator's words: "That doesn't preclude me from doing things later down the road."

Several candidates are expected to challenge for the Republican nomination to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam next year.

