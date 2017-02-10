No. 4 Mississippi St beats Vanderbilt 86-41

By DAVID BRANDT

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Victoria Vivians scored 21 points, Roshunda Johnson added 17 and No. 4 Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt 86-41 on Thursday night.

Mississippi State (24-1, 10-1 Southeastern Conference) dominated from the opening tip, jumping out to leads of 20-2 and 40-8 in the first half before settling for a 42-15 halftime advantage. Vanderbilt (11-13, 1-10) lost for the 12th time in 13 games and shot just 12 of 51 (23.5 percent) from the field.

The 6-foot-1 Vivians made eight of her first 10 shots and scored all 21 of her points in the first half to push the Bulldogs ahead early. Johnson made 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range.

Rachel Bell led Vanderbilt with nine points. It was easily the worst offensive output of the season for the Commodores - their previous low was 56 points in a loss to Arkansas.

