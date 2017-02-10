Middle Tennessee improves to 11-1 in Conference USA

MURFESSBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Reggie Upshaw scored 18 points, Giddy Potts added 14 points and Conference USA-leader Middle Tennessee beat Old Dominion 64-51 on Thursday night .
Middle Tennessee responded after having its 10-game winning streak snapped on Saturday at UTEP.
The Blue Raiders made five straight shots, capped by Potts' mid-range jumper to extend the lead to 62-46. Upshaw had two baskets during the stretch. The first was a strong move to the basket for a layup and then a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock.
Xavier Habersham hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points for Middle Tennessee (21-4, 11-1), which was just 22 of 52 overall but made 9 of 22 3-pointers (41 percent).
B.J. Stith had 17 points and six rebounds for Old Dominion (14-10, 7-5). Ahmad Caver added 13 and Trey Porter 10.
