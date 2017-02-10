Hamilton leads Tennessee State past Tennessee Tech, 72-59

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ken'Darrius Hamilton scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Tennessee State rode a 17-point halftime lead to a 72-59 win over Tennessee Tech in an Ohio Valley Conference battle Thursday night.

Tennessee State avenged an 80-74 loss in overtime to the Golden Eagles in their first meeting in Nashville.

Hamilton tipped in an offensive rebound with a second left to give the Tigers (15-10, 6-6) a 36-19 lead at the break and scored on a layup with under three minutes left in the game to give Tennessee Tech a 21-point advantage.

Hamilton, who hit 3 of 7 shots from beyond the arc, was perfect from the free throw line on four shots. Wayne Martin added 15 points and grabbed eight boards and Delano Spencer added 11 points.

Hakeem Rogers scored 17 points off the bench for Tennessee Tech (10-17, 6-6). Curtis Phillips added 14 points.

