Rangers extend streak to 4 with 4-3 win over Predators

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - J.T. Miller scored two goals and the New York Rangers rallied past the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 34 shots in the win. Coming off a 43-save performance Tuesday against Anaheim, the star goaltender is 7-1 in his past eight appearances and needs one win for 400 in his career.

Michael Grabner and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who overcame a 2-0 deficit and have won seven of nine overall. Kevin Hayes added three assists.

Cody McLeod opened the scoring, and Calle Jarnkrok and Roman Josi each had a power-play goal for the Predators.

Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban added two assists, his first multipoint game since Nov. 21. He missed 16 games with an upper-body injury earlier this season.

Juuse Saros made 26 saves for the Predators.

